BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: BMW denies claims it will abandon internal combustion engines
UP NEXT
Used car market set to stabilise for first time since Covid

BMW denies claims it will abandon internal combustion engines

German firm's development boss labels reports as "complete nonsense"
Felix Page
News
2 mins read
19 December 2023

BMW has denied speculation that it will abandon internal combustion engines after its research and development boss, Frank Weber, labelled the reports as "complete nonsense".

Sources close to the German firm had claimed that it would not continue with its involvement in combustion engines, particularly as rival firms begin to increase investment in electric drivetrains.

“Firstly, it’s not true. And secondly, suggesting there’s nothing more to be done is not true either,” said Weber.

Related articles

The news comes ahead of the launch of the brand's next-generation 'Neue Klasse' electric cars, starting with the concept car and now known to be extending to the next-generation iX3 and, eventually, the "crazy", quad-motor M3.

Weber pointed to the recently confirmed Euro 7 emission regulations, set to be imposed from 1 July 2025, as just one example of why BMW remains heavily committed to ICE development. He said: “There’s a lot to do. And we don’t only do this in Europe, but also in the US and China as well.”

The firm has also set an objective for zero-emission cars to account for 15% of its sales in 2024.

BMW CEO Oliver Zipse spoke of his aversion to the European Union's banning of the combustion engine, claiming that it would send European car makers into a price war with Chinese car makers, and sees the competition as an "imminent risk". Zipse has also supported e-fuels as an "important" alternative to fossil fuels.

At the beginning of 2023, the firm culled its range of diesel engines on cars with the '20d' nomenclature, as well as some straight six diesels such as the M440d and 530d xDrive, and every X2. It cited a drop in demand as the justification.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: News and features editor

Felix is Autocar's news editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used cars for sale

Honda CR-V 2.0 I-VTEC SR Auto 4WD Euro 6 5dr
2016
£17,299
34,101miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Peugeot 3008 1.2 PureTech Allure EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£16,999
37,741miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Audi A1 1.5 TFSI 35 Citycarver Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£20,699
16,407miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Peugeot 3008 1.2 PureTech Allure Premium EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£20,999
29,054miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Seat Leon 1.5 ETSI MHEV FR DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£16,499
33,722miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Ford Kuga 1.5T EcoBoost Titanium X Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£14,799
49,347miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Audi Q5 2.0 TDI 40 S Line S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£25,899
31,383miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Mercedes-Benz B Class 2.1 B200d AMG Line (Executive) 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£13,399
69,048miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Audi A3 1.5 TFSI CoD 35 S Line Sportback Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£17,299
41,045miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives