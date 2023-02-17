BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Autonomous vehicle project to help cities develop robotaxis
UP NEXT
Audi TT Final Edition ends 25 years of TT production

Autonomous vehicle project to help cities develop robotaxis

Nissan claims the Servcity project it backs with the UK government will help self-driving cars to navigate cities
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
17 February 2023

A Nissan-backed autonomous mobility project will help cities to deliver ‘robotaxi’ services now that it has concluded testing, the Japanese manufacturer has claimed.

The Servcity project, supported by the UK government, used a Nissan Leaf to autonomously drive 1600 miles around “complex urban environments” in Greenwich, London.

The Servcity Leaf relied on a connection with the Smart Mobility Living Lab (SMLL) in Greenwich, which allowed it to communicate with roadside sensors and city infrastructure.

Related articles

This gave the vehicle improved situational awareness, said Servcity, because it was informed of hazards outside its line of sight – such as around a corner. This meant the vehicle could pre-emptively manoeuvre around any obstructions.

David Moss, Nissan’s senior vice president for region research and development in Africa, the Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania, said: “Through our Nissan Ambition 2030 long-term vision, we are committed to supporting greater access to safe and exciting mobility. 

“Advancing our autonomous drive capability and expertise is critical to this effort and research projects such as Servcity are vital to the evolution of technology.

“Through our world-class R&D base in Cranfield in the UK, Nissan is continuously innovating to bring cutting-edge, purpose-driven technologies that benefit our customers. Servcity’s achievements contribute to our efforts to usher in a future where we hope to see zero fatalities on the road while providing customers with the added comfort and convenience that come from advanced autonomous drive technologies.”

Servcity is funded by Nissan, the UK government, Connected Places Catapult, TRL, Hitachi Europe, the University of Nottingham and SBD Automotive. It was established to develop a guiding autonomous vehicle framework for manufacturers, transport providers and city planners.

Car Review
Nissan Leaf
Nissan Leaf 2018 UK review hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

Previous Servcity initiatives include a £13.5 million HumanDrive development project over 30 months using an autonomous Nissan Leaf. 

A second project, called Grand Drive, explored the suitability of autonomous cars for long-distance travel. On that occasion, the Leaf travelled 230 miles from Nissan’s technical centre in Cranfield, Bedfordshire, to its factory in Sunderland. It set the record for the longest single journey achieved by a self-driving car in the UK.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

toyota corolla road test 2023 23 front tracking
Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Mazda CX 60 Diesel front 3:4 driving hero
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive
01 Genesis GV60 RWD FD 2023 hero front
Genesis GV60 Premium UK first drive
Genesis GV60 Premium UK first drive
01 Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 FD 2023 front driving
Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 2023 UK first drive
Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 2023 UK first drive
lexus lc5 review 2023 01 front
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Nissan Leaf 2018 UK review hero front

Nissan Leaf

Better looks, better value, better range, stronger performance and a quiet and relaxing drive make the Nissan Leaf a leading EV contender again

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

toyota corolla road test 2023 23 front tracking
Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Mazda CX 60 Diesel front 3:4 driving hero
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive
01 Genesis GV60 RWD FD 2023 hero front
Genesis GV60 Premium UK first drive
Genesis GV60 Premium UK first drive
01 Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 FD 2023 front driving
Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 2023 UK first drive
Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 2023 UK first drive
lexus lc5 review 2023 01 front
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives