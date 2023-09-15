BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Clarity on autonomous vehicle laws needed ‘urgently’
UP NEXT
Everything you need to know about hydrogen cars

Clarity on autonomous vehicle laws needed ‘urgently’

Transport committee says self-driving vehicles need more legislation
News
2 mins read
15 September 2023

A group of MPs is urging the government to pass comprehensive laws for autonomous vehicles in order to prevent the UK falling behind other nations.

The cross-party Transport Committee says the government needs to legislate before the next general election because the current laws for self-driving vehicles (SDVs) are “archaic and limiting”.

Fully automated driving systems are not legal in the UK. They were mooted for a 2021 release date initially, before slipping to 2022, and are now being pencilled in for 2025.

Related articles

The cross-party organisation has recommended legislating safety, security and liability as well as infrastructure and use of personal data.

Transport Committee chair Iain Stewart said: “Self-driving vehicles are a great British success story in the making and we have a competitive advantage over many other countries. 

“But all that hard work could be at risk if the government doesn’t follow through and bring forward a transport bill in the next parliamentary session, before the next general election.

“Widespread take-up of SDVs face various hurdles, including public confidence in their safety, security and their potential to have knock-on impacts on other road users. If the government is going to meet its ambitions for self-driving vehicle deployment, these knotty issues need to be addressed. 

“We believe the government should take a cautious, gradual approach, with SDV technologies only initially introduced in well-defined contexts, or else we risk unintended consequences.”  

Recommendations 

MPs have questioned the government's proposed ‘safety ambition’ – that autonomous vehicles will be “expected to achieve an equivalent level of safety to that of a competent and careful human driver” – believing it is “too weak and too vague”.

The committee also said the government should set out a strategy for the future of human driving in a world of SDVs, including possible changes to driving tests and a plan to ensure all drivers fully understand SDVs.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Legal liability in SDVs will become more complex because it’s shared between owner and vehicle software operators. The committee has recommended the government think more about this.

The key

Vehicle technology specialist for Thatcham Tom Leggett said: “We support it. There are some good recommendations – the primary one being the data access. 

“We need access to the data of these autonomous vehicles to make them safe. We need to change how we share vehicle data between the government, manufacturers and the insurers. This is the key for making self-driving vehicles much smoother.

“The reason why we need this data is because we need to figure out if the car is driving or the human is. And the insurance companies need much more access to telematic than they currently have.”

used cars for sale

Suzuki SX4 S-Cross 1.4 Boosterjet MHEV SZ5 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£18,731
6,740miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
Vauxhall Grandland X 1.2 Turbo Sport Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£13,204
46,630miles
Petrol
Manual
5
BMW 5 SERIES 3.0 530d M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2014
£15,495
59,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Mercedes-Benz GLE 3.0 GLE350d V6 AMG Line G-Tronic 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£27,490
59,600miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TDI R-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£15,999
41,398miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Toyota Auris 1.8 VVT-h Design CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£14,550
41,700miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Honda Jazz 1.5 I-VTEC Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£14,695
15,250miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Skoda Superb 2.0 TDI SE Business Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr (Leather)
2015
£6,499
112,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Mazda CX-5 2.0 SKYACTIV-G Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£26,495
17,131miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Norman 15 September 2023

Why would I buy a car and want it to drive? I want to drive the car. The world has gone mad

johnfaganwilliams 15 September 2023

Not going to happen. It would lead to a blood bath and put every insurance company in the world out of business. Waste of everyone's money.

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives