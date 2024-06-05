BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 91)
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 91)

This week Steve and Matt talk about McLarens, a government consultation on classics and more
5 June 2024

Episode 91 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds our resident car hacks Matt Prior and Steve Cropley talking McLarens, an artistic Lotus XI, racing driver Katherine Legge's fast Indy laps, encouraging you to have your say on classic cars, and much more besides, including your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

