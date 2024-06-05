My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 91)

Episode 91 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds our resident car hacks Matt Prior and Steve Cropley talking McLarens, an artistic Lotus XI, racing driver Katherine Legge's fast Indy laps, encouraging you to have your say on classic cars, and much more besides, including your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.