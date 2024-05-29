BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 90)

This week Steve talks his new car (and motorcycle), and a Kia that stops unsettlingly quickly
29 May 2024

Episode 90 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds our resident car hacks Matt Prior and Steve Cropley talking about the fact that Steve's long search for a new car is finally over, a Kia EV9 with a very unsettling braking issue, a clever Renault Scenic feature, the Distinguished Gentlemen's Ride, and much more besides, including your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

Latest Reviews

BMW 5 Series
Used BMW 5 Series 2010-2017 review
8
Used BMW 5 Series 2010-2017 review
bmw i5 review 2023 01 tracking front
BMW i5
7
BMW i5
ford transit custon review 2024 01 front panning
Ford Transit Custom
8
Ford Transit Custom
01 Ford eTransit Custom L1H1 review 2024 lead track
Ford E-Transit Custom
9
Ford E-Transit Custom
citroen e c3 review 2024 01 front tracking
Citroen e-C3
8
Citroen e-C3

View all car reviews

