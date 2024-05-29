My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 90)

Episode 90 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds our resident car hacks Matt Prior and Steve Cropley talking about the fact that Steve's long search for a new car is finally over, a Kia EV9 with a very unsettling braking issue, a clever Renault Scenic feature, the Distinguished Gentlemen's Ride, and much more besides, including your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.