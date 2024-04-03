BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 82)
UP NEXT
Polestar 7 to replace 2 in brand's next-generation line-up

My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 82)

This week Steve and Matt talk the £400,000 Rolls-Royce Spectre, and the electric Fiat 500 getting an engine
Autocar
News
1 min read
3 April 2024

Episode 82 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds our resident car hacks Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talking about driving the new Rolls-Royce Spectre, putting a hybrid petrol engine into the electric Fiat 500 platform, Steve Saxty's exhaustive BMW book, round headlights, and how much car is 'enough' car. Plus, of course, your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Jeep Renegade front driving
Jeep Renegade
6
Jeep Renegade
toyota land cruiser review 2024 01 watersplash
Toyota Land Cruiser
9
Toyota Land Cruiser
alfa romeo tonale review 2024 01 front cornering
Alfa Romeo Tonale
6
Alfa Romeo Tonale
bmw x6m review 2024 01 front tracking
BMW X6 M Competition
6
BMW X6 M Competition
01 Mazda MX 5 review 2024 front driving
Mazda MX-5
9
Mazda MX-5

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
rolls royce sprectre review 2023 01 tracking front

Rolls-Royce Spectre

Rolls-Royce fights the habit of 120 years and launches its first electric car

Read our review

used Rolls-Royce Spectre cars for sale

Rolls-Royce Spectre 120kWh Auto 4WD 2dr
2024
£469,995
35miles
Electric
Automatic
2
Rolls-Royce Spectre 120kWh Auto 4WD 2dr
2024
£439,999
50miles
Electric
Automatic
2
Rolls-Royce Spectre 120kWh Auto 4WD 2dr
2024
£449,995
150miles
Electric
Automatic
2
Rolls-Royce Spectre 120kWh Auto 4WD 2dr
2024
£429,950
155miles
Electric
Automatic
2
Rolls-Royce Spectre 120kWh Auto 4WD 2dr
2024
£424,990
190miles
Electric
Automatic
2
Rolls-Royce Spectre 120kWh Auto 4WD 2dr
2023
£459,975
400miles
Electric
Automatic
2
Rolls-Royce Spectre 120kWh Auto 4WD 2dr
2023
£459,995
672miles
Electric
Automatic
2
Rolls-Royce Spectre 120kWh Auto 4WD 2dr
2023
£449,995
970miles
Electric
Automatic
2
Next
Prev
View all 8 cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Jeep Renegade front driving
Jeep Renegade
6
Jeep Renegade
toyota land cruiser review 2024 01 watersplash
Toyota Land Cruiser
9
Toyota Land Cruiser
alfa romeo tonale review 2024 01 front cornering
Alfa Romeo Tonale
6
Alfa Romeo Tonale
bmw x6m review 2024 01 front tracking
BMW X6 M Competition
6
BMW X6 M Competition
01 Mazda MX 5 review 2024 front driving
Mazda MX-5
9
Mazda MX-5

View all car reviews