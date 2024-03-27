BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 81)

This week Steve and Matt talk Aston's new CEO, Gandini's Lamborghinis and bespoke Lotuses
27 March 2024

Episode 81 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds our resident car hacks Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talking about Adrian Hallmark's big move from being Bentley's CEO to Aston Martin's, as well as the joys of Bangers and Cash star Derek Mathewson's auction house, tributes to famed car designer Marcelo Gandini, driving the Toyota iQ, and musing on the new Chapman Bespoke programme at Lotus.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

