My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 81)

Episode 81 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds our resident car hacks Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talking about Adrian Hallmark's big move from being Bentley's CEO to Aston Martin's, as well as the joys of Bangers and Cash star Derek Mathewson's auction house, tributes to famed car designer Marcelo Gandini, driving the Toyota iQ, and musing on the new Chapman Bespoke programme at Lotus.

