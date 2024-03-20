BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 80)

This week Steve talks Goodwood's MG celebrations and designing a Polestar, while Matt wants more traffic police
20 March 2024

Episode 80 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds our resident car hacks Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talking about MG's upcoming centenary celebrations at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Yasa motors relocating to Bicester, continued cutbacks to traffic police services and how outsourcing their work to cameras is ineffective.

The lads also riff on how you can design a Polestar, and much more besides, including your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

