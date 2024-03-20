My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 80)

Episode 80 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds our resident car hacks Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talking about MG's upcoming centenary celebrations at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Yasa motors relocating to Bicester, continued cutbacks to traffic police services and how outsourcing their work to cameras is ineffective.

The lads also riff on how you can design a Polestar, and much more besides, including your correspondence.

