My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (episode 5)

Welcome to the halfway point of the debut series of my week in cars, in which the newly speed-aware Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talk about the best handling EVs in the country, the worst driven car in the country, forgotten city cars and much much more including your correspondence.
Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your preferred podcast platform.
Used cars for sale
2019
£22,999
18,100miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
2019
£10,500
29,070miles
Petrol
Manual
5
2018
£10,500
37,402miles
Petrol
Manual
5
2018
£10,250
42,206miles
Petrol
Manual
5
2018
£8,000
41,133miles
Petrol
Manual
5
2019
£16,500
39,017miles
Diesel
Manual
5
2014
£6,595
28,741miles
Petrol
Manual
5
2015
£8,989
53,144miles
Petrol
Manual
5
2011
£5,250
58,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Add your comment