Currently reading: My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (episode 5)
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (episode 5)

Cropley goes on a speed awareness course and the boys discuss Britain’s worst driven car
12 October 2022

Welcome to the halfway point of the debut series of my week in cars, in which the newly speed-aware Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talk about the best handling EVs in the country, the worst driven car in the country, forgotten city cars and much much more including your correspondence.

