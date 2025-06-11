My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.144)

This week Steve Cropley and Matt Prior head to the Autocar store room to talk classic Mini tours, the new Bovensiepen Zagato - the latest car from the family behind Alpinas - and the GWM Haval Jolion Pro, a forgettably-named car from the maker of the Ora Funky Cat, a name you wouldn't ignore. There's much more too, including your correspondence.

