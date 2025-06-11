BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.144)

This week Prior and Cropley talk classic Mini tours, the Bovensiepen Zagato, and the names of some Chinese cars

11 June 2025

This week Steve Cropley and Matt Prior head to the Autocar store room to talk classic Mini tours, the new Bovensiepen Zagato - the latest car from the family behind Alpinas - and the GWM Haval Jolion Pro, a forgettably-named car from the maker of the Ora Funky Cat, a name you wouldn't ignore. There's much more too, including your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

