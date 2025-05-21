BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.141)
UP NEXT
New Toyota RAV4: boxy looks, tech upgrade and PHEV-only in UK

My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.141)

This week Cropley and Prior talk about the Volvo EX30, Subaru Impreza, completing a car collection, Petrol & Pride, and more.

Autocar
News
1 min read
21 May 2025

This week Steve Cropley and Matt Prior chat about the Volvo EX30, a new event called Petrol & Pride, the Subaru Impreza, Stirling Moss, finding a state of grace with one's car collection, and more besides, including your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

Related articles

 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Volkswagen Polo GTI
Volkswagen Polo GTI
8
Volkswagen Polo GTI
01 Jaguar i Pace Sport 400 RT 2023 lead driving
Used Jaguar I-Pace 2018-2024 review
7
Used Jaguar I-Pace 2018-2024 review
vw id7 gtx review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen ID 7 GTX
8
Volkswagen ID 7 GTX
Jeep Avenger 4xe 2025 Review front corner 14
Jeep Avenger
Jeep Avenger
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT 2025 Review front tracking 41
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT
9
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT

View all car reviews

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used cars for sale

 Audi A3 1.0 TFSI 30 S Line Sportback Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£19,631
18,421miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz EQC EQC 400 80kWh AMG Line (Premium Plus) Auto 4MATIC 5dr
2022
£31,819
25,243miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen T-Roc 1.0 TSI Black Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£16,229
47,204miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 3 Series 3.0 M340i MHT Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2021
£34,396
24,618miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota Corolla 1.8 VVT-h GR SPORT Touring Sports CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£21,513
20,690miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Seat Leon 1.5 TSI EVO FR Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£13,244
33,496miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda FABIA 1.0 TSI Colour Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£14,495
17,500miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A3 1.5 TFSI 35 Edition 1 S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2021
£22,290
56,994miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda KODIAQ 1.5 TSI ACT SE DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (7 Seat)
2021
£20,882
22,713miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Volkswagen Polo GTI
Volkswagen Polo GTI
8
Volkswagen Polo GTI
01 Jaguar i Pace Sport 400 RT 2023 lead driving
Used Jaguar I-Pace 2018-2024 review
7
Used Jaguar I-Pace 2018-2024 review
vw id7 gtx review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen ID 7 GTX
8
Volkswagen ID 7 GTX
Jeep Avenger 4xe 2025 Review front corner 14
Jeep Avenger
Jeep Avenger
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT 2025 Review front tracking 41
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT
9
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT

View all car reviews