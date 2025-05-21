My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.141)

News
21 May 2025
This week Steve Cropley and Matt Prior chat about the Volvo EX30, a new event called Petrol & Pride, the Subaru Impreza, Stirling Moss, finding a state of grace with one's car collection, and more besides, including your correspondence.
Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.
