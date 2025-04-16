BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.136)
UP NEXT
Radical Genesis concept previews Defender rival for 2028

My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.136)

This week Cropley and Prior get hot under the collar about 1990s cars including the Audi TT and Toyota Rav4

Autocar
News
1 min read
16 April 2025

On this week's My Week In Cars podcast Matt Prior and Steve Cropley get into cars from the 1990s, a defining era for the motor car. Cropley talks interviewing Nathalie McGloin, racing driver and the FIA's disability commission president.

Prior reviews the Morgan Supersport, and the pair talk cones and Jeep Wranglers, the Ineos Grenadier, plus more, including your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotify, Amazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

Related articles

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 Suzuki eVitara 2025 Autocar review front driving lead
Suzuki eVitara
Suzuki eVitara
Honda HRV 36
Honda HR-V
7
Honda HR-V
Morgan Supersport 2025 Review front tracking 018
Morgan Supersport
Morgan Supersport
01 Skoda Kodiaq vrs 2025 Autocar review lead driving front
Skoda Kodiaq vRS
7
Skoda Kodiaq vRS
Ford Puma Gen E 2025 Review front corner 028
Ford Puma Gen-E
Ford Puma Gen-E

View all car reviews

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used cars for sale

 Volkswagen GOLF 1.6 TDI BlueMotion Tech SE Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£9,295
73,500miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 1 SERIES 1.5 116d Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2017
£6,494
96,498miles
Diesel
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 308 CC 2.0 HDi Roland Garros Euro 5 2dr
2013
£4,450
85,000miles
Diesel
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Hyundai I10 1.0 Advance Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£15,740
3,432miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Honda Zr-V 2.0 H I-MMD Advance ECVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£31,208
5,606miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lexus IS 2.5 250 V6 F Sport Auto Euro 5 4dr
2011
£5,495
103,904miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz GLE 2.0 GLE350de 31.2kWh AMG Line G-Tronic 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£39,990
49,081miles
Diesel Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford KA+ 1.2 Ti-VCT Zetec Euro 6 5dr
2016
£6,220
61,523miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 3 SERIES 2.0 320d M Sport Shadow Edition Touring Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£17,950
62,684miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

01 Suzuki eVitara 2025 Autocar review front driving lead
Suzuki eVitara
Suzuki eVitara
Honda HRV 36
Honda HR-V
7
Honda HR-V
Morgan Supersport 2025 Review front tracking 018
Morgan Supersport
Morgan Supersport
01 Skoda Kodiaq vrs 2025 Autocar review lead driving front
Skoda Kodiaq vRS
7
Skoda Kodiaq vRS
Ford Puma Gen E 2025 Review front corner 028
Ford Puma Gen-E
Ford Puma Gen-E

View all car reviews