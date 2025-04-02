BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.134)
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.134)

This week Steve Cropley asks Matt Prior what engine he's carrying in the boot of his car, and why.

2 April 2025

On this week's My Week In Cars podcast Matt Prior arrives on the scene with an engine in the boot of his car. Steve Cropley talks the 'spirit of MG' artwork, why you can feel elements of carmakers in someone else's cars, and more besides, including your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

