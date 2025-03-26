My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.133)

News
26 March 2025
On this week's My Week In Cars podcast Steve Cropley and Matt Prior have a busy week trying a plethora of new metal, including a Mini Cooper, Ford Explorer, Subaru Solterra, Suzuki Swift, Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge and more.
Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.
