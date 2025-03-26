BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.133)

Cropley travels to Goodwood to drive a shedload of great value cars, while Prior drives a Rolls-Royce Spectre

26 March 2025

On this week's My Week In Cars podcast Steve Cropley and Matt Prior have a busy week trying a plethora of new metal, including a Mini Cooper, Ford Explorer, Subaru Solterra, Suzuki Swift, Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge and more.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

