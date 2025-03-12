BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.131)

This week Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talk Ukraine aid convoys, used Porsche prices, springtime driving and more

12 March 2025

On this week's My Week In Cars podcast Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talk how convoys to Ukraine are needed "now more than ever". 

Plus, they discuss Porsche Taycan prices, each choose a 1990s classic car, talk Hyundai's Ioniq 5 N as a track car, and much more besides, including your correspondence.

