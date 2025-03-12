My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.131)

On this week's My Week In Cars podcast Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talk how convoys to Ukraine are needed "now more than ever".

Plus, they discuss Porsche Taycan prices, each choose a 1990s classic car, talk Hyundai's Ioniq 5 N as a track car, and much more besides, including your correspondence.

