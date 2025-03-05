My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.130)

On this week's My Week In Cars podcast Steve Cropley visits Race Retro and gets pretty fired up about owning a competition car. He also takes a Jeep Wrangler on a few jobs, including to see Frank Walliser, Bentley's CEO.

Meanwhile Matt Prior tries to MOT his new Audi A2. There's much more besides too, including your correspondence.

