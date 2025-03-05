BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.130)

This week Cropley drives a Jeep Wrangler, visits Race Retro and the Bentley boss and Prior MOTs his Audi A2

Autocar
News
1 min read
5 March 2025

On this week's My Week In Cars podcast Steve Cropley visits Race Retro and gets pretty fired up about owning a competition car. He also takes a Jeep Wrangler on a few jobs, including to see Frank Walliser, Bentley's CEO.

Meanwhile Matt Prior tries to MOT his new Audi A2. There's much more besides too, including your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe and rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

