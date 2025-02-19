BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.128)
UP NEXT
Volvo XC60 gets new look and upgraded interior

My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.128)

This week Steve Cropley drives the new Subaru Forester and Matt Prior a parking victory

Autocar
News
1 min read
19 February 2025

On this week's My Week In Cars podcast Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talk about the new Subaru Forester and a reader's 2001 Fiat Bravo on a road trip in New Zealand.

Plus, Prior overturns a parking fine, and the pair talk about why the Polestar network needs to be expanded, and much more, including your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe and rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

Related articles

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

leapmotor t03 review lead
Leapmotor T03
7
Leapmotor T03
Polestar 3 review 2025 01
Polestar 3
8
Polestar 3
Toyota GR Yaris 2020 front cornering road
Used Toyota GR Yaris 2020-2024 review
Used Toyota GR Yaris 2020-2024 review
Medium 24520 maserati gt2 stradale 09
Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale
Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale
vauxhall corsa review 2023 01 tracking front
Vauxhall Corsa
7
Vauxhall Corsa

View all car reviews

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used cars for sale

 Tesla Model Y (Dual Motor) Long Range Auto 4WDE 5dr
2022
£26,930
39,252miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford Fiesta 1.5T EcoBoost ST-3 Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2019
£14,480
30,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda OCTAVIA 2.0 TSI VRS DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£25,390
10,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Kia Niro 1.6 GDi 2 DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£16,149
34,745miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Taigo 1.0 TSI R-Line DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£23,350
4,482miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Golf 1.4 TSI 13kWh Style DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£26,190
3,059miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A1 1.0 TFSI Sport Sportback Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£8,150
58,842miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 5.0 P575 V8 SVR Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£53,750
25,901miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 1.5 P300e 12.2kWh R-Dynamic S Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£26,815
24,979miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

leapmotor t03 review lead
Leapmotor T03
7
Leapmotor T03
Polestar 3 review 2025 01
Polestar 3
8
Polestar 3
Toyota GR Yaris 2020 front cornering road
Used Toyota GR Yaris 2020-2024 review
Used Toyota GR Yaris 2020-2024 review
Medium 24520 maserati gt2 stradale 09
Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale
Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale
vauxhall corsa review 2023 01 tracking front
Vauxhall Corsa
7
Vauxhall Corsa

View all car reviews