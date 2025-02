On this week's My Week In Cars podcast Steve Cropley talks to Guy Pigounakis, the commercial director MG Motor UK, the British arm of the Chinese brand. Prior gets a ticket for what he thinks is perfect parking in an Ineos Grenadier. Plus, the pair riff on whether DS should make a new car as it strives to be a luxury brand.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe and rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.