On this week's My Week In Cars podcast join our hosts Matt Prior and Steve Cropley talk about the 2035 combustion ban on all cars, including micro manufacturers, pothole problems, The Concrete Club, listening to Ian Callum, and much more besides, including your correspondence.

You can make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. And if you'd be wiling to rate and review the pod, we'd appreciate it more than you know, too.