My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.123)
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.123)

The first car events of the new year, the Dacia Spring, spare wheels, how to pronounce Hyundai and more

Autocar
News
1 min read
15 January 2025

On this week's My Week In Cars podcast join our hosts Matt Prior and Steve Cropley as they talk about Brooklands Museum and Bicester Motion's first events of 2025.

Steve has a nose around a Dacia Spring, we advise a listener which cars come with spare wheels, and Prior gets annoyed with a Hyundai advert.

