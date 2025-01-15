My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.123)

On this week's My Week In Cars podcast join our hosts Matt Prior and Steve Cropley as they talk about Brooklands Museum and Bicester Motion's first events of 2025.

Steve has a nose around a Dacia Spring, we advise a listener which cars come with spare wheels, and Prior gets annoyed with a Hyundai advert.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe and rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.