My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.122)

This week Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talk about the new Renault/Alpine, F1's new powerhouse and a new controversial Honda

Autocar
News
1 min read
8 January 2025

On this week's My Week In Cars podcast join our hosts Matt Prior and Steve Cropley as they talk about how much Steve liked the new Renault 5, a compact retro EV city car that also has a sporty hot hatch variant from Alpine, the A290.Pat Symonds, the engineer who'll be instrumental to Cadillac's upcoming new Formula 1 entry, is also on topic, while Prior explains why he's more enthusiastic than some about the forthcoming Honda Prelude with its faux gearbox.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. 



Add a comment…

