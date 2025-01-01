BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.121)

Bring in 2025 as Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talk your letters, Jaguar, and buttons

Autocar
News
1 min read
1 January 2025

On this week's My Week In Cars podcast your hosts Matt Prior and Steve Cropley get through some of your recent correpsondence, talking Jaguar (a little), touchscreens, two Mercedes, Gordon Murray's cars, the Suzuki Jimny, dogs with their ears flapping in the breeze, and much more besides.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe and rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too. 

