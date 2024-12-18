My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.119)

On this week's My Week In Cars podcast your hosts Matt Prior and Steve Cropley welcome Autocar's road test editor, Matt Saunders, to the studio (aka the storeroom). The trio talk everything from great cars to great canteens, explain how Autocar tests cars and how it (sometimes) upsets the industry.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe and rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.