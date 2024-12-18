BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.119)

Matt Prior and Steve Cropley welcome Autocar's road test editor, Matt Saunders, to the pod

Autocar
News
1 min read
18 December 2024

On this week's My Week In Cars podcast your hosts Matt Prior and Steve Cropley welcome Autocar's road test editor, Matt Saunders, to the studio (aka the storeroom). The trio talk everything from great cars to great canteens, explain how Autocar tests cars and how it (sometimes) upsets the industry.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe and rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

Latest Reviews

Volvo EX90 review 2024 01
Volvo EX90
6
Volvo EX90
peugeot e 308 review 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot e-308
7
Peugeot e-308
ford capri 2024 uk jh 31
Ford Capri
8
Ford Capri
Seat Ibiza
Used Seat Ibiza 2008-2017 review
8
Used Seat Ibiza 2008-2017 review
Lamborghini Revuelto review 2024 29
Lamborghini Revuelto
9
Lamborghini Revuelto

View all car reviews

