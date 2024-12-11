BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.118)
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.118)

Matt Prior and Steve Cropley talk about Britain's Best Driver's Car, free Batmobiles, and an electrified Mazda MX-5

Autocar
News
1 min read
11 December 2024

On this week's My Week In Cars podcast our hosts Matt Prior and Steve Cropley talk about Autocar's Britain's Best Driver's Car 2024 shootout, the results of which are in the latest issue of Autocar.

There's also good news for people called 'Bruce Wayne', while Electrogenic have started offering an electric kit for Mazda MX-5s. Plus they talk your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe and rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

