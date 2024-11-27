BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.116)
UP NEXT
New Jaecoo 7: upmarket off-roader lands with sub-£30k price

My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.116)

Prior and Cropley head to Gordon Murray Automotive to talk sports cars with Dario Franchitti, four-time Indycar champion and GMA development driver, and Phil Lee, the CEO.

Autocar
News
1 min read
27 November 2024

On this week's My Week In Cars podcast our hosts Matt Prior and Steve Cropley visit Gordon Murray Automotive, makers of the limited-edition T50 and T33 sports cars, to talk to two of the people behind the project.

Dario Franchitti is a four-time Indycar champion and three-time Indy 500 winner, who has now nearly full-time transitioned to being GMA's director of brand, performance and product. Also joining us is Phil Lee, the CEO of Gordon Murray Group.

Prior and Cropley also talk a little about their latest columns and the week's car news, including their thoughts on Jaguar's re-brand ahead of a new car unveiling next week.

Related articles

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe and rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

lexus lbx review 2024 01 front dynamic
Lexus LBX
7
Lexus LBX
vauxhall grandland ev review 2024 01
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
7
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
vw passat review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen Passat eHybrid
8
Volkswagen Passat eHybrid
Bentley Flying Spur review 2024 01 front tracking
Bentley Flying Spur Speed
Bentley Flying Spur Speed
xc90 rt 1
Used Volvo XC90 2015 - present review
8
Used Volvo XC90 2015 - present review

View all car reviews

used cars for sale

Ford FIESTA 1.0T EcoBoost Active X Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£11,000
34,323miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Ssangyong Rexton 2.2D Ultimate T-Tronic 4WD Euro 6 5dr
2023
£30,995
22,506miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 SE Tech Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£12,994
54,700miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Volvo XC60 2.0 B5 MHEV Plus Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£39,980
0miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Jaguar I-PACE 400 90kWh R-Dynamic HSE Black Auto 4WD 5dr
2024
£47,750
0miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Jaguar I-PACE 400 90kWh R-Dynamic HSE Black Auto 4WD 5dr
2024
£47,750
0miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Jaguar I-PACE 400 90kWh R-Dynamic HSE Black Auto 4WD 5dr
2024
£47,750
0miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Jaguar I-PACE 400 90kWh R-Dynamic HSE Black Auto 4WD 5dr
2024
£47,750
0miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Jaguar I-PACE 400 90kWh R-Dynamic HSE Black Auto 4WD 5dr
2024
£47,750
0miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

lexus lbx review 2024 01 front dynamic
Lexus LBX
7
Lexus LBX
vauxhall grandland ev review 2024 01
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
7
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
vw passat review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen Passat eHybrid
8
Volkswagen Passat eHybrid
Bentley Flying Spur review 2024 01 front tracking
Bentley Flying Spur Speed
Bentley Flying Spur Speed
xc90 rt 1
Used Volvo XC90 2015 - present review
8
Used Volvo XC90 2015 - present review

View all car reviews