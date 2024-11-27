My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.116)

On this week's My Week In Cars podcast our hosts Matt Prior and Steve Cropley visit Gordon Murray Automotive, makers of the limited-edition T50 and T33 sports cars, to talk to two of the people behind the project.

Dario Franchitti is a four-time Indycar champion and three-time Indy 500 winner, who has now nearly full-time transitioned to being GMA's director of brand, performance and product. Also joining us is Phil Lee, the CEO of Gordon Murray Group.

Prior and Cropley also talk a little about their latest columns and the week's car news, including their thoughts on Jaguar's re-brand ahead of a new car unveiling next week.

