BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.111)
UP NEXT
Petrol Mini John Cooper Works brings 228bhp for £31k

My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.111)

Cropley tells Prior about meeting the new Morgan boss and talks to a prime Aston artist

Autocar
News
1 min read
23 October 2024

This week Steve Cropley and Matt Prior spend quality time with the new Morgan MD, talk about visiting JLR Classic, talk to an artist about a brilliant new Aston Martin picture.

You can make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. And if you'd be wiling to rate and review the Pod, we'd appreciate it more than you know, too.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe and rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

Related articles

 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 Audi S5 Avant 2024 review Front driving lead
Audi A5 and S5 review
Audi A5 and S5 review
Kia Xceed 2024 front end
Kia Xceed
7
Kia Xceed
Porsche Panamera Turbo S e Hybrid front tracking 295984
Porsche Panamera
9
Porsche Panamera
mercedes amg sl 63 01
Mercedes-AMG SL 63 E Performance review
8
Mercedes-AMG SL 63 E Performance review
Volkswagen Polo review front cornering
Volkswagen Polo
8
Volkswagen Polo

View all car reviews

used cars for sale

Jaguar I-PACE 400 90kWh HSE Auto 4WD 5dr
2021
£24,399
34,504miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Ford Puma 1.0T EcoBoost MHEV ST-Line X Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£16,495
17,625miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TSI R DSG 4Motion Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£26,995
41,845miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TSI GTI DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£25,985
17,956miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Audi Q3 2.0 TDI 35 Black Edition Sportback S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£38,990
9,676miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Ford FOCUS 2.0 TDCi ST-3 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£12,500
64,451miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Citroen C3 1.2 PureTech Shine Plus Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£12,790
10,191miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Audi Q3 2.0 TFSI Black Edition S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£16,490
68,850miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Volkswagen POLO 1.0 EVO Beats Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£12,594
35,505miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

01 Audi S5 Avant 2024 review Front driving lead
Audi A5 and S5 review
Audi A5 and S5 review
Kia Xceed 2024 front end
Kia Xceed
7
Kia Xceed
Porsche Panamera Turbo S e Hybrid front tracking 295984
Porsche Panamera
9
Porsche Panamera
mercedes amg sl 63 01
Mercedes-AMG SL 63 E Performance review
8
Mercedes-AMG SL 63 E Performance review
Volkswagen Polo review front cornering
Volkswagen Polo
8
Volkswagen Polo

View all car reviews