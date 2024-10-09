BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.109)
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.109)

Prior and Cropley talk Aston Martin and Bentley's new bosses, McLaren naming the W1, and radical cornering in a Moskvitch.

9 October 2024

This week your My Week In Cars hosts, Steve Cropley and Matt Prior, talk about Aston Martin's production warning, how a new boss has settled in at Bentley, and how McLaren named its new W1 hypercar. There's extreme hands-free cornering from ex-Top Gear host Chris Goffey in a Moskvitch and your correspondence, including our hosts recommending the right car for wafting into retirement. 

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe and rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.  

Add a comment…

