My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.109)

This week your My Week In Cars hosts, Steve Cropley and Matt Prior, talk about Aston Martin's production warning, how a new boss has settled in at Bentley, and how McLaren named its new W1 hypercar. There's extreme hands-free cornering from ex-Top Gear host Chris Goffey in a Moskvitch and your correspondence, including our hosts recommending the right car for wafting into retirement.

