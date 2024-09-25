BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.107)

Prior and Cropley talk Mazda MX-5s, a design competition, and wonder how long a hybrid needs to go?
Autocar
News
1 min read
25 September 2024

This week your hosts Matt Prior and Steve Cropley meet to talk about a Coventry University design museum with Riversimple, the Mazda MX-5 turning 35 years old, and wonder what range a plug-in hybrid needs to remain on sale after pure ICE cars are banned. Then we have your correspondence: why aren't cars more colourful? What car should a reader buy?

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe and rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

