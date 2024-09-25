My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.107)

This week your hosts Matt Prior and Steve Cropley meet to talk about a Coventry University design museum with Riversimple, the Mazda MX-5 turning 35 years old, and wonder what range a plug-in hybrid needs to remain on sale after pure ICE cars are banned. Then we have your correspondence: why aren't cars more colourful? What car should a reader buy?

