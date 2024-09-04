BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.104)

Steve Cropley and Matt Prior find AI is coming for them, they talk the Stonehenge tunnel, and dream drives
4 September 2024

Is this the last pod presented by real people? Episode 104 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds your hosts Steve Cropley and Matt Prior threatened by AI, the duo talk about the cancelled Stonehenge tunnel, dream cars and dream roads, the luxury car tax, and much more besides including your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe and rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

 

