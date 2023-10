My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 56)

Episode 56 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds our resident car hacks Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talking about the week's car news, with Steve finding out about Nissans to come - and wondering whether to retrain as a clay modeller - and talking Jaguar coupes old and new. Matt discusses the future of HS2 and muses what we could do instead. And the pair get a little misty-eyed about the Mercedes-Benz 190E.

