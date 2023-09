My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 55)

Episode 55 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds our resident car hacks Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talking the week's big news, a shift from 2030 to 2035 for zero emissions cars in the UK, and what it might mean for specialist vehicles.

Meanwhile, Steve takes to the Watergate Bay Hillclimb in a BMW i4, and Matt wonders what could be best for the A303 Stonehenge - some locals think rubbernecking is the chief cause of congestion. Could it be that simple?

