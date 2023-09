My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 53)

In this week's Autocar podcast My Week In Cars our resident gearheads Steve Cropley and Matt Prior realise they've been banging on about cars for a year exactly. So, they celebrate by doing exactly what they always do, and yarn about respective Autocar colums, including the Bentley Flying Spur, BMW's centenary motorcycle, good hire car service, the Citroen Ami, and much, much more besides, including your correspondence.

