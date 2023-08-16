BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 49)

This week Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talk subscription services, original MGBs and more
16 August 2023

Episode 49 of the Autocar motoring podcast My Week In Cars finds our resident experts Steve Cropley and Matt Prior getting fired up about V8 powered MGBs, hot under the collar about subscription services for things you’ve already paid for, what too much power in an under-developed car feels like and much more besides - including a Tesla’s rapid 0-60mph time in your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or your preferred podcast platform.

