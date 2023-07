Episode 45 of the Autocar motoring podcast My Week In Cars finds our resident experts Steve Cropley and Matt Prior driving the new Abarth 500e electric hot hatchabck, talking about the chances of the Dacia Spring, seeing a revived Triumph and wondering how bad one might feel about driving an SUV.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or your preferred podcast platform.