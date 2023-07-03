Dacia Spring city EV finally confirmed for UK sales in 2024

The Dacia Spring – Europe's cheapest electric car – will go on sale in the UK in summer 2024, arriving with significant design and technology upgrades to help it fend off competition from newer European-designed EVs.

Confirmation of the car's UK launch comes around two years since it arrived in Europe, and following several strong hints from Dacia bosses that a UK roll-out was planned.

Precise details will follow closer to its arrival, but it is expected to be offered in left-hand drive – like the Citroën Ami – to keep costs down, and be priced from well under £20,000 to claim the title of the UK's most affordable electric car. The Ami is priced from £8095 (or £118 per month), but is technically a quadricyle; currently the lowest-priced electric car here is the Smart EQ Fortwo, at £23,320.

Prices for the Spring start at €17,300 in France, translating to £14,760 - but no doubt the final price for UK customers will be slightly higher.

The Spring will not be sold in the UK in its current form, instead being introduced as the car is given an extensive mid-life facelift to boost its appeal and bring it up to date with the rest of the Dacia line-up.

Based on the Chinese-made Renault Kwid K-ZE, the four-seat city car is “lacking a bit of modernity”, according to Dacia design boss David Durand, and it “needs to be reconsidered to express more of this electric trend”.

Durand told Autocar the updated Spring won’t stray too far from the ethos of the current car, which has sold 120,000 units in Europe since its 2021 launch.

“The general recipe of the Spring is a good one,” he said, as “you have a lot of [bumps] with other cars when you park. ‘City’ doesn’t mean safe environment.”

He added: “We noticed that a lot of people in the far suburbs or even in the countryside have a Spring as a second car. It doesn’t mean that the Spring is going off road, but it’s not really a centre/urban car.”

As a result, it is highly likely to remain a baby SUV with upright proportions and plastic protective body cladding but be brought closer in line with Dacia’s full-sized line-up by gaining new light signatures, wheel designs, colour options and trim elements.