The latest episode of My Week In Cars finds Steve Cropley and Matt Prior discussing all things motoring, including the new Longbow sports car, a mega off-road Ineos on portal axles and Kei cars for Europe.

Plus Cropley gets a new car! There’s much more too, including your correspondence about a listener’s first Ferrari.

