My Week in Cars: Cropley buys another car

Cropley and Prior discuss Cropley's new car, the Longbow sports car and Kei cars for Europe

12 November 2025

The latest episode of My Week In Cars finds Steve Cropley and Matt Prior discussing all things motoring, including the new Longbow sports car, a mega off-road Ineos on portal axles and Kei cars for Europe. 

Plus Cropley gets a new car! There’s much more too, including your correspondence about a listener’s first Ferrari.

In partnership with
