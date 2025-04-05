BACK TO ALL NEWS
MWIC Bonus Episode 5: Autocar meets Ineos Automotive CEO Lynn Calder

Autocar's Editor-at-large Matt Prior talks to Ineos CEO Lynn Calder about the 4x4 company's future

Autocar
News
1 min read
5 April 2025

In this bonus podcast, Autocar's Editor-at-large, Matt Prior, meets the Ineos Automotive CEO Lynn Calder. Speaking at Ineos's Hambach factory, Calder tells Prior about the Grenadier 4x4, why its Fusilier follow-up is paused, and why running a car company is 'ageing'.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, SpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

