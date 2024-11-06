Live with Jonathan Palmer, talking F1, Senna, Tom Cruise and making his own car

On this week's My Week In Cars podcast our hosts Matt Prior and Steve Cropley are joined live at the Royal Automobile Club in London by Jonathan Palmer, CEO of MotoSport Vision.

JP has had a stellar career, qualifying as a doctor while making his way into F1, racing sports cars, helping develop the McLaren F1 and then building his own driver experiences, which led him to develop Bedford Autodrome, and add later add Brands Hatch, Donington Park and other British and overseas race circuits to the MSV stable. Here he tells Steve and Matt about his time in F1, Ayrton Senna, Tom Cruise, and how he plans to make his own car. You can make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. And if you'd be wiling to rate and review the Pod, we'd appreciate it more than you know, too.