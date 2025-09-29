Join us for a live recording with Ian Callum in London

Tickets are now on sale for an unforgettable night with ex-Jaguar design director and founder of Callum Designs, Ian Callum CBE, at the Royal Automobile Club in London.

He will be joined by managing director of Callum Designs, David Fairbairn, alongside our own Steve Cropley and Matt Prior for a special episode of My Week in Cars.

You will learn lots about Callum Designs and its latest projects; what it’s like to found a car company; and what it was like to work at Jaguar, Aston Martin, Ford and Singer.

The event will start at 6:30pm and run until 9:00pm, starting with drinks before the conversation and finishing with a Q&A session. So if you’ve always wanted to ask us or Ian Callum a question, now is your chance.

Tickets are £40 per head and include entry into the club’s Mountbatten Room.

Book now to hear insights on creativity, design and innovation from industry experts.

Tickets: Book here

Date: Monday 27 October 2025

Time: 6:30pm to 9:00pm

Price: £40