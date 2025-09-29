BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Join us for a live recording with Ian Callum in London
UP NEXT
UK government underwrites £1.5bn JLR loan following cyber attack

Join us for a live recording with Ian Callum in London

Ian Callum and David Fairbairn will be interviewed by editor-in-chief Steve Cropley at Royal Automobile Club

Autocar
News
1 min read
29 September 2025

Tickets are now on sale for an unforgettable night with ex-Jaguar design director and founder of Callum Designs, Ian Callum CBE, at the Royal Automobile Club in London.

He will be joined by managing director of Callum Designs, David Fairbairn, alongside our own Steve Cropley and Matt Prior for a special episode of My Week in Cars. 

You will learn lots about Callum Designs and its latest projects; what it’s like to found a car company; and what it was like to work at Jaguar, Aston Martin, Ford and Singer.  

The event will start at 6:30pm and run until 9:00pm, starting with drinks before the conversation and finishing with a Q&A session. So if you’ve always wanted to ask us or Ian Callum a question, now is your chance.

Tickets are £40 per head and include entry into the club’s Mountbatten Room.

Book now to hear insights on creativity, design and innovation from industry experts.

Tickets: Book here

Date: Monday 27 October 2025

Time: 6:30pm to 9:00pm

Price: £40

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Mercedes G580 review 2025 001 front tracking
Mercedes-Benz G-Class electric review
7
Mercedes-Benz G-Class electric review
MG Cyberster review 2024 01 front tracking
MG Cyberster
7
MG Cyberster
nissan leaf 2025 jh 4 1600x1067 f8e122e6 c2ec 4f58 835b 7a1b89b7dd3a
Nissan Leaf
Nissan Leaf
1 Tesla Model Y 2022 road test review tracking
Used Tesla Model Y 2021-2024 review
8
Used Tesla Model Y 2021-2024 review
kia ev4 base line blue flame dynamic hires 003
Kia EV4
Kia EV4

View all car reviews

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used Ferrari cars for sale

 Ferrari California 4.3 V8 30 F1 DCT Euro 5 2dr
2013
£69,995
19,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ferrari CALIFORNIA 4.3 F1 DCT Euro 5 2dr
2011
£58,995
34,250miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ferrari CALIFORNIA 4.3 F1 DCT Euro 5 2dr
2011
£59,990
29,250miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ferrari California 3.8 V8 T F1 DCT Euro 6 2dr
2015
£69,995
48,246miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ferrari 296 GTS 3.0T V6 7.45kWh Spider F1 DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2025
£329,995
40miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ferrari Roma 3.8T V8 Spider F1 DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2025
£199,950
49miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ferrari Roma 3.8T V8 Spider F1 DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2024
£209,950
50miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ferrari Roma 3.8T V8 Spider F1 DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2025
£204,795
55miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ferrari 812 Competizione 6.5 V12 F1 DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2023
£1,599,995
57miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 848 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Mercedes G580 review 2025 001 front tracking
Mercedes-Benz G-Class electric review
7
Mercedes-Benz G-Class electric review
MG Cyberster review 2024 01 front tracking
MG Cyberster
7
MG Cyberster
nissan leaf 2025 jh 4 1600x1067 f8e122e6 c2ec 4f58 835b 7a1b89b7dd3a
Nissan Leaf
Nissan Leaf
1 Tesla Model Y 2022 road test review tracking
Used Tesla Model Y 2021-2024 review
8
Used Tesla Model Y 2021-2024 review
kia ev4 base line blue flame dynamic hires 003
Kia EV4
Kia EV4

View all car reviews