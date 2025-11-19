Autocar pod: Lap land, new Mokka and a classic car show

The latest episode of My Week In Cars finds Steve Cropley and Matt Prior in the Autocar store room to talk their respective columns and much more besides.

This week that means they're talking the classic car show at the NEC, remembering Quentin Willson, Silverstone's lap of lights, problems with a Mini, and finding a great handling new Vauxhall, the Mokka GSE. Plus there's your correspondence and more.

