Currently reading: Autocar pod: Lap land, new Mokka and a classic car show
Autocar pod: Lap land, new Mokka and a classic car show

Silverstone's lap of lights, classic car show at the NEC and more

Autocar
News
1 min read
19 November 2025

The latest episode of My Week In Cars finds Steve Cropley and Matt Prior in the Autocar store room to talk their respective columns and much more besides.

This week that means they're talking the classic car show at the NEC, remembering Quentin Willson, Silverstone's lap of lights, problems with a Mini, and finding a great handling new Vauxhall, the Mokka GSE. Plus there's your correspondence and more.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

 

