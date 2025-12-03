Autocar Pod: Cropley on TV and writing off a Fiat Multipla!

In the new episode of the Autocar podcast Steve Cropley tells us about his (short) TV career, we find out what it takes to write off a Fiat Multipla (not a lot).

Prior tells the story of doing 100 miles on less than a gallon of fuel in his Audi A2. There's much more besides, too, including the world's most powerful tractor, a rally Peugeot 205 GTi and your correspondence.

