BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Autocar Pod: Cropley on TV and writing off a Fiat Multipla!
UP NEXT
JLR axes design boss Gerry McGovern

Autocar Pod: Cropley on TV and writing off a Fiat Multipla!

Cropley tells us about his TV career, what it takes to write off a Fiat Multipla and more

Autocar
News
1 min read
3 December 2025

In the new episode of the Autocar podcast Steve Cropley tells us about his (short) TV career, we find out what it takes to write off a Fiat Multipla (not a lot).

Prior tells the story of doing 100 miles on less than a gallon of fuel in his Audi A2. There's much more besides, too, including the world's most powerful tractor, a rally Peugeot 205 GTi and your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Intro 570s 2016 rt ap
Used McLaren 570S 2015-2019 review
10
Used McLaren 570S 2015-2019 review
Dacia Bigster Hyrbid 2025 front cornering sand
Dacia Bigster
8
Dacia Bigster
Toyota bZ4X review 2025 047
Toyota bZ4X
Toyota bZ4X
Cupra Leon VZ review 2025 002
Cupra Leon VZ
Cupra Leon VZ
Volvo XC60 review 2025 001
Volvo XC60
7
Volvo XC60

View all car reviews

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used cars for sale

 MG HS 1.5 T-GDI Exclusive DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£13,994
61,875miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan Juke 1.0 DIG-T Acenta DCT Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£13,994
24,704miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Hyundai KONA 1.0 T-GDi SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£9,000
59,702miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TSI SEL DSG 4Motion Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£20,994
34,804miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche Macan 2.9T V6 S PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£68,845
5,575miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Seat Ibiza 1.2 TSI SE Copa DSG Euro 5 5dr
2011
£5,989
0miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall ASTRA 1.2 Turbo Griffin Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£19,999
0miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall ASTRA 1.2 Turbo Griffin Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£19,999
0miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall ASTRA 1.2 Turbo Griffin Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£19,999
0miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Intro 570s 2016 rt ap
Used McLaren 570S 2015-2019 review
10
Used McLaren 570S 2015-2019 review
Dacia Bigster Hyrbid 2025 front cornering sand
Dacia Bigster
8
Dacia Bigster
Toyota bZ4X review 2025 047
Toyota bZ4X
Toyota bZ4X
Cupra Leon VZ review 2025 002
Cupra Leon VZ
Cupra Leon VZ
Volvo XC60 review 2025 001
Volvo XC60
7
Volvo XC60

View all car reviews