BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 50 years of BMW M podcast - the fans' perspective
UP NEXT
Citroen launches reward scheme for PHEV drivers who charge up

50 years of BMW M podcast - the fans' perspective

Who better to ask about what makes BMW M so magical than the people behind the wheel?
Autocar
Promoted
1 min read
5 October 2022

Over the last 50 years, BMW M has produced a wealth of great cars: from the iconic BMW M1 to the recently launched BMW XM, and everything in between.

The one constant over those five decades, though, has been the passion of the people behind the wheel: the fans.

That’s why, to celebrate BMW M’s 50th anniversary, we invited a crop of hardcore Autocar-reading BMW M owners – and their cars – to a very special celebration event at Caffeine & Machine. There we asked them to explain what, for them, makes the BMW M brand so special.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotify  or  Amazon, or your preferred podcast platform.

Used cars for sale

 BMW M3 4.0 V8 DCT Euro 4 2dr
2008
£16,990
69,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
BMW 1 SERIES 1.6 116i Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£7,780
90,572miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
BMW 3 Series 2.0 316d Sport Touring Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£14,058
95,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
BMW 1 Series 1.6 116i SE Euro 4 5dr
2006
£1,990
120,271miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
BMW IX3 80kWh M Sport Auto 5dr
2022
£59,495
2,102miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe 3.0 840i Steptronic Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2020
£46,495
14,744miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
BMW 3 Series 2.0 330i M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2019
£26,995
43,925miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
BMW M4 3.0 BiTurbo DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2016
£33,000
20,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
BMW X1 2.0 20d XLine Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£20,490
12,227miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

01 Caterham Super Seven 2000 FD 2022 lead front
Caterham Super Seven 2000 2022 first drive
Caterham Super Seven 2000 2022 first drive
01 Genesis Electrified GV70 FD 2022 lead track
Genesis Electrified GV70 2022 first drive
Genesis Electrified GV70 2022 first drive
alpina b4 gran coupe 01 front tracking
Alpina B4 Gran Coupe 2022 UK first drive
Alpina B4 Gran Coupe 2022 UK first drive
MG5 front
MG 5 EV Long Range 2022 first drive
MG 5 EV Long Range 2022 first drive
bentley bentayga ewb 01 front tracking
Bentley Bentayga EWB 2022 first drive
Bentley Bentayga EWB 2022 first drive

View all latest drives

The discussion board is currently closed for new comments while we carry out some maintenance. In the meantime, please join the debate on our social media channels.

Latest Drives

01 Caterham Super Seven 2000 FD 2022 lead front
Caterham Super Seven 2000 2022 first drive
Caterham Super Seven 2000 2022 first drive
01 Genesis Electrified GV70 FD 2022 lead track
Genesis Electrified GV70 2022 first drive
Genesis Electrified GV70 2022 first drive
alpina b4 gran coupe 01 front tracking
Alpina B4 Gran Coupe 2022 UK first drive
Alpina B4 Gran Coupe 2022 UK first drive
MG5 front
MG 5 EV Long Range 2022 first drive
MG 5 EV Long Range 2022 first drive
bentley bentayga ewb 01 front tracking
Bentley Bentayga EWB 2022 first drive
Bentley Bentayga EWB 2022 first drive

View all latest drives