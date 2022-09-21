BACK TO ALL NEWS
Xpeng G9 launches as "world's fastest-charging" electric SUV
Xpeng G9 launches as "world's fastest-charging" electric SUV

Europe-bound Chinese brand's new flagship supports charging at speeds of up to 480kW
21 September 2022

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Xpeng has launched the G9 SUV, a new flagship model that will be the fastest-charging mass-produced SUV on sale, the firm claims. 

Also the first mass-produced Chinese car to use an 800V silicon carbide battery, the G9 supports charging speeds of up to 480kW when using the firm’s 480kW S4 supercharging stations, according to Xpeng.

This means, in ideal conditions, the model can gain up to 124 miles of range in around five minutes and charge from 10-80% in just 15 minutes. 

Using the China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC) - the Chinese equivalent of WLTP - Xpeng claims a range of up to 436 miles on top-spec versions. Using the WLTP cycle, the range stands at between 285 and 354 miles. 

The G9 features double-wishbone suspension at the front and five-link suspension at the rear and will be available in a total of six powertrain configurations, with the choice of rear- and four-wheel drive.

Rear-driven models produce 308bhp and 317lb ft of torque, while range-topping four-wheel-drive cars put out up to 543bhp and 528lb ft, completing the 0-62mph sprint in just 3.9sec. 

Xpeng says the G9 is also the first car to use its second-generation, "full-scenario" advanced driver assistance system, which makes use of lidar, 31 sensors and a front-view camera to detect obstructions. 

Voice assist functionality is also included as standard and can respond to up to 600 commands made from all parts of the cabin. Boot space stands at 660 litres - 117 litres more than the similarly sized Volkswagen ID 4 - increasing to 1576 litres with the rear seats folded. 

Xpeng CEO He Xiaopeng said: "The G9 is the world's fastest-charging mass-production SUV and boasts the industry's first full-scenario advanced driver assistance system. This is topped off with a dual-chamber air suspension system and a luxurious smart cabin that includes a groundbreaking 5D music experience we call Xopera. 

“G9 is a fusion of many technical innovations woven together into an elegant design and marks a significant milestone after eight years of dedication… We believe it will become the new benchmark for smart EVs, representing the last step before the realisation of truly autonomous vehicles.”

Deliveries are due to begin in October for the Chinese market, before a European launch. Plans for Xpeng to enter the UK market have not been ruled out - so it is possible the G9 will go on sale here at some point as a rival to similarly conceived family EVs including the Audi E-tron, BMW iX3 and Ford Mustang Mach-E

Latest Drives

bmw 3 series 01 front tracking
BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive 2022 review
BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive 2022 review
toyota supra 2022 01 front tracking
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
01 DS 7 FD 2022 Hero track
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
GR Corolla Morizo cornering
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Vauxhall Corsa e Anniversary Edition 519890
Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review
Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Peter Cavellini 21 September 2022

 All well and good, but , is nobody trying to bring this to us all?, the ones in future who will have an EV.

The Apprentice 21 September 2022
Half a megawatt pouring into a Chinese chemical bomb.. what could go wrong?

