Wild Skoda supercar packs four electric motors and 1073bhp

Skoda has unveiled an outlandish electric single-seater concept for the Playstation racing game Gran Turismo.

The Skoda Vision Gran Turismo is a totally unique four-wheel-drive racer, designed to “attract new fans” to the Skoda brand, according to CEO Klaus Zellmer.

The digital racer gets a 268bhp electric motor on each wheel for a combined output of 1072bhp and 752lb ft of torque, with Skoda claiming its 4WD system and active aerodynamics will enure “exceptional performance” under all track conditions.

Power is drawn from an 87kWh lithium ion battery through a single-speed transmission. The 4WD layout optimises torque distribution between the two axles for better cornering performance, while a pushrod suspension system – similar to the one used in Formula E – is claimed to improve stability at high speeds, reduce body roll and lower the centre of gravity.

It's claimed to weigh just 1300kg, helping to improve driving dynamics and efficiency.

It also produces its own unique sound, created by Skoda's development and design team.

While its exterior silhouette is a radical departure to Skoda’s current model line-up, the new concept draws heavy inspiration from the Skoda 1100 OHC Spider racer of 1957 while incorporating characteristics from the marque’s new Modern Solid design language - first previewed by the Skoda Vision 7S – that will be used for upcoming EVs.

Measuring 4407mm long, 1947mm wide and just 949mm tall, the low-slung racer has an elongated body with sharp lines and defined edges.

It has a long, aerodynamically honed bonnet (similar to that of the 1100 OHC Spider), a narrow blanked-off front grille, T-shaped headlights and active aero components.

The split rear wing, for example, deploys to ensure the car handles well while also taking into account performance and efficiency.