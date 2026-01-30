BACK TO ALL NEWS
Wild Bentley Bentayga off-road concept could make production
Chinese cars could be built in UK by Nissan and JLR – but there are risks

Wild Bentley Bentayga off-road concept could make production

Brand is looking to “stimulate and gain feedback” for an off-road-focused Bentayga

30 January 2026

Bentley could build a more off-road-biased version of its Bentayga SUV, previewed by the extreme new X Concept.

Developed so Bentley can “stimulate and gain feedback” for such a car, it is based on the existing Bentayga Speed, with a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 sending 641bhp to all four wheels.

It rides 55mm higher and 40mm wider than the road-focused model and its track has been stretched by 120mm. The wheels are 22in one-piece items from specialist manufacturer Brixton and they are fitted with high-profile all-terrain tyres.

The Bentayga’s air suspension system and active anti-roll bars are retained.

The tweaks give the luxury SUV a maximum wading depth of 550mm (up 50mm) and a ground clearance just shy of 310mm, said Bentley. 

The X Concept is also equipped with a roof rack on to which are mounted four spotlights and an electric go-kart.

Bentley Bentayga X Concept go-kart

As well as stoking demand for a more rugged Bentagya, the X Concept will be used at the upcoming FAT Ice Race in Salzburg, Austria.

It will be driven by former Autocar writer and TV presenter Chris Harris, towing Norwegian skier Hedvig Wessel, a two-time Olympian.

The X Concept reflects an ongoing trend for luxury cars being converted into outright off-roaders, with the Mk1 Porsche Cayenne among the most popular cars to receive the treatment – both by owners and Porsche itself.

The trend has boomed in recent years, with several sports car manufacturers offering all-terrain versions of their sports cars, including the Morgan Plus Four CX-T, Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato.

Read our review

Car review
Bentley Bentayga Speed review 2025 01 panning

Bentley Bentayga Speed

Bentley's go-faster Bentayga derivative swaps W12 shove for V8 gargle and more besides

Read our review

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

