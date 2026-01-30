Bentley could build a more off-road-biased version of its Bentayga SUV, previewed by the extreme new X Concept.

Developed so Bentley can “stimulate and gain feedback” for such a car, it is based on the existing Bentayga Speed, with a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 sending 641bhp to all four wheels.

It rides 55mm higher and 40mm wider than the road-focused model and its track has been stretched by 120mm. The wheels are 22in one-piece items from specialist manufacturer Brixton and they are fitted with high-profile all-terrain tyres.

The Bentayga’s air suspension system and active anti-roll bars are retained.

The tweaks give the luxury SUV a maximum wading depth of 550mm (up 50mm) and a ground clearance just shy of 310mm, said Bentley.

The X Concept is also equipped with a roof rack on to which are mounted four spotlights and an electric go-kart.

As well as stoking demand for a more rugged Bentagya, the X Concept will be used at the upcoming FAT Ice Race in Salzburg, Austria.

It will be driven by former Autocar writer and TV presenter Chris Harris, towing Norwegian skier Hedvig Wessel, a two-time Olympian.

The X Concept reflects an ongoing trend for luxury cars being converted into outright off-roaders, with the Mk1 Porsche Cayenne among the most popular cars to receive the treatment – both by owners and Porsche itself.

The trend has boomed in recent years, with several sports car manufacturers offering all-terrain versions of their sports cars, including the Morgan Plus Four CX-T, Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato.