Wiesmann reveals plans for “world-first” sports car

Luxury sports car marque Wiesmann will soon reveal a new model featuring retro styling and refined performance.

Codenamed Project Thunderball, it has been described as a “sports car befitting the modern era” and will be built at the firm’s Gecko factory in Dülmen, Germany.

It has been shown in a series of images released by Wiesmann with a retractable soft top and a black-and-white patterned livery.

No performance or mechanical details have yet been revealed, however.

Project Thunderball is planned to be the first model built by Wiesmann under the ownership of British entrepreneur Roheen Berry.

“As the automotive industry undergoes its biggest revolution in a century, there can be no better time to announce the return of a refreshed, reborn and recharged motoring icon,” Berry said.

“Thunderball will continue Wiesmann’s reputation for setting the standard for performance, craftsmanship and sheer enjoyment. With its unequivocal style, this is the Wiesmann fit for the 21st century, and this is just the beginning.”

Wiesmann announced the Project Gecko in 2020 as a model inspired by the limited-edition GT MF5 of 2009. It's anticipated to be driven by a BMW-sourced twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 petrol engine.

It's also set to be equipped with an automatic transmission (also from BMW) and have a 50:50 weight distribution front to rear.

Wiesmann said Project Thunderball will be built alongside Project Gecko. More details will be revealed in the coming months.

Models produced by Weismann before it closed due to financial trouble in 2014 include the MF3, MF4 and 555bhp V10-powered MF5.