Wiesmann 'committed' to revival despite 'challenges and confusion'
UK government set to raise £40k 'luxury car tax' threshold for EVs

Wiesmann 'committed' to revival despite 'challenges and confusion'

German firm planned to return with 671bhp roadster EV in 2024 but has been hindered by supply chain and tariffs

Charlie Martin
23 May 2025

German sports car firm Wiesmann “remains committed” to returning to the market with its Project Thunderball EV, despite significant delays.

The electric roadster was unveiled in 2022, six years after troubled Wiesmann was acquired by international technology firm Contec Global, and was due on sale in 2024 at £252k.

It features a pair of electric motors on its rear axle, combining for 671bhp and 811lb ft of torque – enough for the 1.7-tonne roadster to dispatch the 0-62mph sprint in 2.9sec.

An 83kWh (usable capacity) battery is claimed to provide it with 311 miles of range.

Autocar drove a Project Thunderball prototype in 2022 and concluded that it was "promising, with a fine balance between prodigious power and good old driver interaction".

Explaining the delay to Autocar, strategy chief Jaspreet Ahuja said Wiesmann had suffered from “supply chain challenges” that were exacerbated by “the confusion changes in tariffs are creating for manufacturers like us”.

“We remain committed to producing the Thunderball, and I am hoping we will have an update for you by the end of the year,” said Ahuja.

 

