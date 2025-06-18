WATCH: Wild restomods: V6 MX-5 v £170k MGB

Perhaps like you, we love a classic sports car here at HMS Autocar. We're also keen on a modern performance car. Question, then: what if there were a way you could combine those two things?

Well I'm glad you asked. Here are two takes on the restored/modified classic restomod. One is, quite simply, what happens if you put a V6 engine into a Mazda MX-5 and then make the whole package a bit better. It's made by a wonderful bunch of people at a company called Rocketeer and we are very fond of it. Likewise there are lovely people making a lovely product at Frontline Cars, who take an MGB and make a raft of improvements and modernisations, including a 2.5-litre Duratec engine. Which is best? This isn't that kind of test. Join Matt Prior, instead, for a celebration of good cars made better, cooler, more bespoke.

Watch the film by clicking on the video above to find it out…