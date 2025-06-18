WATCH: We drive the wild new Ferrari 296 Speciale

This is the new Ferrari 296 Speciale, the lighter, more powerful, more focused version of Ferrari's mid-engined supercar.

How powerful and light? How does 868bhp and 1410kg (dry) sound? That's 49bhp more and 60kg less than the regular 296 GTB. It's the most-powerful rear-drive model the company currently makes.

This £360,000 supercar's 3.0-litre twin turbo V6 makes 690bhp even without hybrid assistance, which it gets to add urgent initial throttle response and top end power.

How does it handle it? Join Richard Lane has he heads to Ferrari's Fiorano test track and nearby roads to find out - watch the video by clicking on the player above