WATCH: Vauxhall Mokka GSE review - An EV crossover that really handles

This it the new Vauxhall Mokka GSE (maybe an Opel, depending on where you live). And it’s more significant than perhaps it looks.

It begins Vauxhall’s relaunch of its performance sub-brand, now called GSE (for Grand Sport Electric). But think GSi, GTE, VXR… any of Vauxhall’s previous performance badges, and that’s what you get here.The new Mokka GSE has 277bhp from its front-mounted electric motor, but its power output is just the start of it.

Its suspension is lowered by 10mm, it runs on 20in alloys, both front and rear suspension has been redesigned with stiffer springs, a new rear anti-roll bar, there’s even a more direct steering rack. And perhaps better still, this is just the start. There’ll be other GSE models too: including lower and lighter ones like the Corsa.

But what’s this first new fast Vauxhall like to drive, though? Join Matt Prior as he finds out on both road and track. Watch by clicking on the video player above.